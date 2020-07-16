Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Mohammed Kudus sends chills down the spines of Ajax fans with this message

Mohammed Kudus joined Ajax from Nordsjælland

Mohammed Kudus has sent a delightful message to the fans of Ajax Amsterdam after completing his transfer to the club from Danish Superliga side FC Norsdjaelland.



After agreeing to a 5-year-deal with the Dutch Eredivisie giants on Wednesday, the Ghana international had his mandatory medical examination on Thursday morning before sealing the 9 million Euros move.



In a short video, Mohammed Kudus has sent touching greetings to the fans of Ajax as he indicates that he is elated to have joined the former European conquerors.



“Hi Ajax fans. This is Mohammed Kudus and am 19 years old. An attacking midfielder and I am happy to be here. See you soon”, the 19-year-old said in a video on the official Twitter page of the Dutch club.



The teenager has joined Ajax with a lot of expectations and will hope to get off on a good note with the fans of the club when next season comes around.



He is an exciting forward with a lot of potentials and should be able to develop into an even better player in the next few years. He has scored 11 goals for FC Nordsjaelland this season after making 25 appearances in the Danish Superliga.





