Mohammed Kudus scores for Ajax in 3-1 win against Venlo

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax in the team’s 3-1 win against VVV Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie on Thursday afternoon.



The talented forward last weekend climbed off the bench to score for his club when they thumped Feyenoord 3-0 on the road.



Returning to the Johan Cryuff Arena today, Ajax hosted VVV Venlo and has cruised past the opponent with a delightful 3-1 win despite ending the game with 10 men.



On the matchday, an equalizer from Devyne Rensch in the first half shot Ajax into the lead.



In the second half, Sebastien Haller doubled the lead for the home team in the 57th minute before Georgios Giakoumakis grabbed a consolation for Venlo in the 76th minute.



Just two minutes later, Mohammed Kudus was on hand to fire home a good effort to restore the two-goal lead for his side.



Eventually, the encounter ended 3-1 with the Ghana sensation lasting 81 minutes of the action.