Mohammed Kudus scores for Ajax in 3-1 comeback win against RKC Waalwijk

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus continued his outstanding form in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, February 12, 2023.



The talented forward scored for Ajax in the impressive 3-1 comeback win against RKC Waalwijk.



Ajax today welcomed RKC Waalwijk to the Johan Cruyff Arena in a Week 21 encounter of the 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie season.



In a game that produced four goals, the visitors took the lead after just 17 minutes into the first half when Mats Seuntjens scored with a fine strike.



Ajax after going behind attempted to get back into the game before the halftime break but could not score.



Five minutes into the second half, substitute Brian Brobbey got his name on the scoresheet to restore parity for the hosts.



Later in the 78th minute, Jurrien Timber also scored to give Ajax a 2-1 lead before Black Stars poster boy Mohammed Kudus scored in the 81st minute to seal the 3-1 win for his side.



With his goal today, Mohammed Kudus now has eight goals in the Dutch Eredivisie this season after making 20 appearances. He additionally has one assist to his name.



