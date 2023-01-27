Mohammed Kudus scores for Ajax in 1-1 draw against Volendam

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus came off the bench to rescue Ajax from defeat against Volendam at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday in round 18 of the Eredivisie.



The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams unable to secure a win.



Kudus came into the game in 60th minute to replace Calvin Bassey.



In just 30 minutes, Kudus made an impact on the field with 29 touches on the ball. He also won 100% of his tackles and had 100% shot accuracy.



Kudus' passing game was also impressive, with an 89% passing accuracy. He won 4 ground duels and created 3 chances for his teammates. The Ghanaian was also successful in 2 out of 3 dribbling attempts.



In the 80th minute, Kudus scored the equalizer for Ajax. This goal cancelled out Damon Mirani's goal for Volendam earlier in the match.



Despite the draw, the performance of Mohammed Kudus was a bright spot for Ajax.



Kudus has now scored six league goals in 17 games.



