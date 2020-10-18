Soccer News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Mohammed Kudus scores debut Eredivisie goal on injury return

Ajax Amsterdam poster boy Mohammed Kudus

Ajax Amsterdam poster boy Mohammed Kudus marked his return from injury with a first Dutch Eredivisie goal on Sunday in the 5-1 win over Heerenveen.



The Ghana international also provided two assists in the thumping win at the Johan Cruijff Arena.



He walked straight into the starting line-up after shaking off the injury he sustained before the international break.



Kudus was picked up inside the box by Ryan Gravenberch and he fired a low grounder to beat the SC Heerenveen goalkeeper Erwin Mulder to make it 3-0 in the 35th minute.



The 20-year-old was making his third league appearance for the side he joined in the summer.



Kudus also provided the assist for Dusan Tadic to open the scoring in the 4th minute before the latter doubled their lead after 28 minutes from the spot.



He also set up Anthony to score the final goal.





