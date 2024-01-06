Mohammed Kudus’ value hits €93.8m after blitz at West Ham - CIES Football Observatory

Sports News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has seen his value increasing significantly less than six months after joining West Ham United.



The English Premier League club in the summer transfer window reached a deal with Dutch giants Ajax to secure the services of the Black Stars poster boy.



In that transfer, West Ham United had to pay €44.5 million to sign Mohammed Kudus.



After arriving in England, the talented youngster wasted no time and hit the ground running to the delight of the fans of his new club.



Five months on, Mohammed Kudus is a key man for the Hammers and is regarded as one of the best players in the ongoing English Premier League campaign.



Following his remarkable display for West Ham United, Mohammed Kudus’ value has now skyrocketed to a whopping €93.8 million, this is according to CIES Football Observatory.



In the list of most valuable players released by CIES Football Observatory, the Ghana star is ranked the 50th most valuable football player in the world.



Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham is rated the most valuable player in the world with a price tag of 267.5 million euros.



He is followed by Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jnr.