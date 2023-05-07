Mohammed Kudus returns from injury to play 45 minutes against AZ Alkmaar

Sports News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, made a comeback after a long injury layoff on Saturday evening.



Kudus, who plays for Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam, returned to the pitch in a game against AZ Alkmaar, where he played 45 minutes.



The news of his return was met with excitement and anticipation, as fans look forward to seeing him back in top form.



The Black Stars midfielder was declared fit for Ajax's home game against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.



The 21-year-old has been out of action after suffering an injury against Feyenoord in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup last month and subsequently missed three games of which Ajax won two.



He was expected to make a return against PSV Eindhoven in the 2023 Dutch Cup Final which was played on Sunday, April 30 but missed the game after failing to pass a late fitness test.



Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by scoring two goals in three games and has registered 18 goals and five assists in 38 games in all competitions.



The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the former FC Nordsjaelland attacker this summer.