Mohammed Kudus ranked among top performers in 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was rated among the top performers of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League season.



Kudus is ranked among the top 10 players with the most goals and assists combined in the competition.



Despite Ajax suffering a group stage exit from the competition, Kudus managed a combined 7 goals involvement.



He scored four goals and provided 2 assists in 6 matches. He had two of his goals- one against Rangers and the other against Liverpool nominated for goal of the week.



Mohammed Kudus averaged 1.41 goals per 90 minutes which ranked third on the list of players with the best goal per 90 minutes statistics.



The midfielder has had a memorable season amassing 25 goals and contributions for both club and country this season.



He has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists for Ajax in 34 games in all competitions. He scored two goals for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a name as one of the best U-23 players of the tournament.





UEFA Champions League Stat Thread



Most G/A ⚽️????️

????????Erling Haaland - 13

????????Vinicius Jr. - 12

????????Mohamed Salah - 10

????????Kylian Mbappé - 10

????????Lionel Messi - 8

????????João Mário - 7

????????Giacomo Raspadori - 7

????????Kudus Mohammed - 7

????????Mehdi Taremi - 7

????????Rodrygo - 7

????????Olivier Giroud - 7 pic.twitter.com/HYrgrETPp7 — António Mango (@AntonioMango4) April 25, 2023

EE/FNOQ