Mohammed Kudus price tag could rise - Ajax sporting director warns suitors

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax sporting director, Sven Mislintat, has given teams pursuing the services of Mohammed Kudus an important update regarding the price tag of the player, indicating that it could rise if they are not quick in negotiations.



The talented Ghanaian player is wanted by London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal as well as Brighton and Hove Albion. However, it seems that Blues have a small edge over the other in securing the versatile player's signature with the player believed to cost around £40m.



Despite confirming informal contacts from clubs regarding the transfer of the Black Stars midfielder, Ajax are yet to receive a concrete offer.



According to Mislintat, an offer may not be seen soon which means a business in the latter days of the window would cause a rise in the player's cost.



"There are clubs that have informally enquired about him,” he told Ajax Life, via Metro.



“I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest is not as serious as everyone thinks.”



‘The best thing for is if Kudus and Alvarez stay, then we keep two top players. But it is also possible that one goes, or both.



"It is important for us that the relationship with the players remains good. This can be done by being transparent and applying good principles. As we get closer to the deadline, the transfer fee, for example, goes up.’



Kudus has already rejected an offer from Ajax to extend his contract despite having two years more on his current deal with the Dutch giants.



He was in great form for the team as he netted 18 times in all competitions while posing as Ghana's star player at the 2022 World Cup scoring twice and assisting another in three matches.