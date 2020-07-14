Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus prefers Liverpool move as Ghana star eyes dream Anfield career

Mohammed Kudus

Nordsjaelland's 12-goal star Mohammed Kudus would prefer a move to Liverpool despite interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The 19-year-old sensation has been on the wish-list of a number of stellar clubs in Europe following his explosive season in the Danish Superliga.



The Ghana international has just a year left on his contract in Denmark with Nordsjaelland keen to cash in on him before losing him for free in the summer 2021.



While Spanish giants Real Madrid has believed to be interested in the talented African star, close sources to the midfielder have told GHANAsoccernet.com, the youngster prefers a move to Anfield.



German side Borussia Dortmund, English sides Newcastle United, Tottenham and Everton as well as French outfits Lyon and Marseille have all been linked.



Nordsjaelland sporting chief Jan Laursen has confirmed a number of clubs have been tracking the want-away midfielder.



“There has been speculation since he broke through (at Nordsjaelland),” Laursen says.



“In the winter there were clubs knocking, but then the whole world was put on hold with the crisis. Now we have started playing again, and then the door is knocked upon again.



“There is a lot of interest and great focus, but you have not changed (clubs) until a press release is signed. And we are not there.



“It was on the cards when we extended (a contract) with Kudus that this season we should see if he could take the next step.”



Kudus, already compared to Chelsea legend Michael Essien, is open to leaving the Danish side for a career jump.



Nordsjaelland will struggle to keep hold of Kudus with the Ghanaian prodigy open to leaving.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.