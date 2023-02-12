Mohammed Kudus praises Dusan Tadic after Ajax beat FC Twente

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has lauded Ajax captain Dusan Tadic after serving him the assist for the winner against FC Twente in midweek.



Kudus scored the winner in the 70th minute after picking a beautifully threaded pass from Tadic, before firing home.



The victory sends Ajax into the last eight of the KNVB Dutch Cup.



“That is one of Dusan's qualities: seeing where you can make the pass. I knew where to move and that the ball would get there. And that is exactly what happened," said Kudus after the game.



The Black Stars midfielder is enjoying a good season in the Netherlands with the Dutch champions, having scored 12 goals and provided 3 assists.



Kudus has been Ajax's best player since John Heitinga took over as first team coach.



"It's a new position for me, but the most important thing is that I get the freedom to play the way I want to play. The coach gives me that freedom," added Kudus.



"I don't feel limited and I do my best for the team. It is a new position for me and therefore also good for my development. We also sometimes switch positions. That also makes us unpredictable as a team."