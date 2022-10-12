Mohammed Kudus plays in Ajax's 4-2 defeat to Napoli

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars international, Mohammed Kudus, was in action as Ajax suffered a 4-2 defeat to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.



Kudus started the match for the Dutch side in his usual role as a 'false striker.'



The 23-year-old played for 65 minutes before he was substituted for Brain Brobbey to come on.



Kudus made 27 touches on the ball with an 88% passing accuracy and missed one big chance in the game.



Ajax conceded early in the game as Hirving Lozano scored in the 4th minute before Giamcomo Raspadori doubled the lead for the Italians in the second half.



Ajax pulled one back after the break but the hosts restored their two-goal lead before Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored the fourth goal in the game.



Kudus has scored in three consecutive matches in the UEFA Champions League. The goals came against Rangers, Liverpool and Napoli all in the first legs of the group stages.



JNA/DO