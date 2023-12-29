Mohammed Kudus plays full throttle to help West Ham to beat Arsenal 2-0

Sports News of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham United on Thursday night when the team defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the English Premier League.



The Black Stars poster boy started for his team today in the Round 20 encounter of the league campaign.



In the game staged at Emirates Stadium, Mohammed Kudus operated from the flanks and did his best to help West Ham United cruise to a delightful victory at the end of the contest.



The visiting team bagged all three points thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos in the 13th and 55th minutes respectively.



In the game on Thursday, Mohammed Kudus lasted the entire 90 minutes.



With his appearances today, the young sensation has now played 16 games in the English Premier League this season.



He has six goals and one assist to his name.



He is expected to be the key man for Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.