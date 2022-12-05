Mohammed Kudus open to Premier League move despite Barcelona interest

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Kudus Mohammed is open to the Premier League despite strong interest from Barcelona.



The 22-year-old was a delight to watch at the World Cup in Qatar despite Ghana's early exit.



Kudus scored two goals and grabbed an assist.



Barcelona director, Jordi Cruyff confirmed that the Catalan Club have been chasing the Ajax attacker for years.



"We've been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus,” the Barca Sporting Director told RAC 1, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.



"But he's attracting interest. He's scoring goals and in Holland, they discuss a lot about his position, so yes - I know him well.”



With Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea interested in the promising forward, the former FC Nordsjaelland is open to the Premier League according to reports.



The report add that Ajax are likely to ask for around £40million to part with their attacking midfielder who scored twice in the World Cup group stage.