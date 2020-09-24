Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mohammed Kudus on life at Ajax, Andre Onana bond and many more

play videoMohammed Kudus

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has opened up on a number of issues while responding to questions from a reporter during an interview with Ajax Tv.



The 20 year old has made a fast start to life at the Johan Cruyff with some eye catching performances in preseason and his man of the match display against RKC Waalwijk in the Eredevisie over the weekend.



The highly rated midfielder joined the club on a five-year deal from FC Nordsjaelland in the ongoing transfer window.



He granted an interview with the club’s YouTube channel where he spoke about his style of play, relationship with teammate Andre Onana among other things.



Watch the full video below:





