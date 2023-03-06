Mohammed Kudus nets winning goal for Ajax in narrow victory against NEC

Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus displayed impressive form on Sunday afternoon to lead Ajax to another win in the Dutch Eredivisie.
In a Round 24 encounter against NEC Nijmegen in the ongoing Dutch top-flight league campaign, the Black Stars poster boy started for his team in the attack.
Playing in a front-three attack, Mohammed Kudus showed a lot of strength and fought for his team.
At the end of a goalless draw from the first half, the talented youngster made a difference for his team in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
He made a good run into the area of NEC and connected to a good cross from the left side of the Ajax attack.
With a small deflection, Mohammed Kudus’ effort found the back of the net to lead Ajax to a vital 1-0 win at the end of the contest.
The victory means that Ajax are just 3 points behind league leaders Feyenoord.
Following his goal today, Mohammed Kudus now has 10 goals and one assist in 23 Dutch Eredivisie games this season.
Goal Mohammed Kudus gives Ajax the lead against NEC. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YY9pdW6E3p— Kudus (@KudusGanG) March 5, 2023