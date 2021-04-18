Mohammed Kudus needs time to rediscover his form - Ajax coach Ten Hag

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag says youngster Mohammed Kudus needs time to rediscover his best form after the injury he sustained which saw him out of action for several weeks.



The Ghana youth star had a brilliant start to his Ajax career but was robbed off due to a meniscus injury that he suffered in the Champions League game against Liverpool in October last year.



Kudus has failed to replicate his blistering form in the first half of the season after returning from injury.



The former Nordsjaelland midfielder failed to impress in his side's Europa League game against Roma on Thursday which saw his sidekick out of the competition.



Tag Hag is confident in the youngster and says he needs time to rediscover his form after a lengthy spell out.



'You really shouldn't underestimate the injury he had. But it is, 'he agreed with the lesser phase of the midfielder.



'You can clearly see his potential, but he needs time to come back. We have to trust him and give him credit because we know he can do it. Then it will come back very soon. '



Mohammed Kudus was brilliant for the Black Stars during the international break.



He scored to help the Black Stars pick a point in Johannesburg against South Africa to qualify for the AFCON tournament next year.



Kudus has made 12 appearances for Ajax in the Eredivise this season, scored two goals and registered three assists.