Mohammed Kudus names Partey, Onana in dream 5-a-side Premier League team

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has named a 5-a-side Premier League team consisting of some of Africa's top stars, including his fellow Black Stars teammate, Thomas Partey.



In an interview with JD Sports, Kudus was given the choice of five teams to select his players from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle.



Kudus began by selecting Partey from Arsenal, followed by Jeremy Doku from Manchester City. He then found it difficult to choose a player from Manchester United but eventually settled on goalkeeper Andre Onana.



Kudus also included Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara who is one of his childhood mentors in his team and concluded with Alexander Isak of Newcastle.



Here is Kudus' full 5-a-side Premier League team:



Thomas Partey (Arsenal)



Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)



Andre Onana (Manchester United)



Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)



Alexander Isak (Newcacastle)



