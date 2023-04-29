Mohammed Kudus named in Eredivise team of the season

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus has been recognized for his outstanding performance in the Dutch Eredivisie league by being named in the Eredivisie team of the season.



Kudus, who plays as a midfielder for Ajax Amsterdam, made a significant impact this season in the Netherlands, helping his team in every game.



His inclusion in the Eredivisie team of the season highlights his impressive contribution to the league, which has caught the attention of football fans and experts alike.



The Dutch giants are unlikely to their league title this season, as they presently sit third with 62 points, 11 points behind leaders Feyenoord.



This season, the dynamic playmaker has been a star performer at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring 18 goals and giving five assists across all competitions.



The 22-year-old has made 26 appearances, scored 11 goals, and assisted two in the league this season.



His outstanding performance this season has caught the attention of clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, Brighton, Aston Villa, PSG among others.