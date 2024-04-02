Mohammed Kudus named Premier League Player of the Week

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has been named Player of the Week in the Premier League by Whoscored.com.



The talented forward was in action for West Ham United over the weekend and scored with a brilliant strike.



In a game against Newcastle United, Mohammed Kudus also assisted a goal for Jarrod Bowen as he continued his impressive form in the English top-flight league.



After assessing the performances of all players who featured for their clubs in Round 30 of the English Premier League, top football data outfit WhoScored.com named Mohammed Kudus as the Player of the Week.



Additionally, Mohammed Kudus has been named in the English Premier League Team of the Week for Round 30.



He is the only West Ham United player who made the Team of the Week this weekend.



