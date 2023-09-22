Mohammed Kudus named Man of The Match in West Ham United game against Backa Topola

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham United Kudus Mohammed was adjudged the Man of the Match award when he aided his side to defeat FK TSC Bačka Topola 3-1 in the 2023/24 Europa League at the London Stadium on Thursday, September 21.



The Ghanaian international who joined from Ajax for £38million was handed his first start by scoring the second goal four minutes after forcing the equalizer.



Kudus put up a five -star performance and lasted the entire duration, earning praises from teammates and manager David Moyes for his individual brilliance on the day.



Following his exceptional display for the Hammers, head coach David Moyes said “Kudus started the game really well but faded like the team did but he came up with important goals. I couldn’t see where the goals were coming from up to that point”.



An elated Kudus said “We knew what we were doing so if we were down or up, we knew how to play. The result came after. I’m here to help the team. I just did my best for the team and hopefully [we get] the three points. They have made me feel like family already. The most important thing is the team. We focus on that and we will build on it.



Kudus has featured in two games for West Ham United in the ongoing 2023/24 English Premiership after five games, starting all games as substitutes in the second half.





Check the tweet below:









First start ✅

On the scoresheet ✅

Man of the Match ✅



A Thursday night to remember for @KudusMohammedGH ???? pic.twitter.com/JoLeS99ybw — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 22, 2023

LSN/KPE