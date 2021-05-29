Mohammed Kudus makes donation to boyhood club to support talent development

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Talented Ghana youngster, Mohammed Kudus has made a donation of football apparel to his boyhood club Nima Strong Tower FC.



The Black Stars sensational at the end of the 2020/2021 football season won the Dutch Eredivisie title with Ajax Amsterdam.



Now back in Ghana, Mohammed Kudus has decided to give back to society. Having paid a visit to his youth club Nima Strong Tower FC, the attacker has donated a number of sporting apparel.



The items donated include 30 pairs of boots, a box of balls, football jerseys, vests, and many more.



The move by the Ghana sensation is to provide support systems in order to ease the development journey of young emerging talents at a club that offered him the platform during his early days.



Delighted after receiving the items, officials of the team expressed their gratitude to Mohammed Kudus and assured that they will be used for the intended purpose.