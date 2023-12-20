Mohammed Kudus makes Premier League Team of the Week

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red-hot Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus crowned a spectacular week with his debut appearance on the official Premier League Team of the Week.



The 23-year-old hogged the headlines in England with his brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.



Following his magnificent display, he was named in the team produced by Alan Shearer after every matchday.



Kudus was named alongside West Ham teammates Lucas Paqueeta, who delivered the assists for all of the Hammers goals in the 3-0 thrashing of Wolves.



Tottenham Hotspurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was named in post with Raphael Varane of Manchester United joining William Saliba and Michael Keane of Arsenal and Everton respectively in defence.



Newcastle United duo Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes are joined by Cole Palmer and Declan Rice in midfield.



Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski joins the West Ham duo in attack.





