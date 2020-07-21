Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Mohammed Kudus made the right move – C.K Akonnor on Ajax deal

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor

Head coach for the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has noted that Mohammed Kudus made the right choice to join Ajax instead of moving to a club in England.



Last week, the teenage sensation sealed a transfer to the Dutch Eredivisie outfit on a 5-year contract which saw FC Nordsjaelland earning a sum of 9 million Euros.



Prior to that transfer, there was interest from clubs in England looking to secure the services of Mohammed Kudus to boost their squad.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Black Stars head coach C.K Akonnor has lauded the 19-year-old for deciding to commit his future to Ajax.



“It's a necessary move he made. It would have been wrong if he moved to England now because he needs to choose a club where he will get enough playing time”, the former Hearts of Oak tactician said.



He added, "Once he is fully matured the English teams would come chasing him so I think it’s a good he moved to Ajax where he will be playing more regularly”.



Kudus will begin the new chapter of his career when the Ajax players regroup for pre-season in the next few weeks.

