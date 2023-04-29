Mohammed Kudus keen on EPL move this summer - Report

Sports News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana and Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus could join an English club in the summer transfer window.



The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with Arsenal also monitoring his progress.



Although no concrete move has been made, Kudus, who came close to joining Everton last summer, is expected to leave Ajax at the end of the season.



He will however come at a huge price for any club interested in his services with 12 months remaining on his contract.



Kudus has scored 18 goals and provided five assist across all competitions this season.



"It looks like an open situation for Mohammed Kudus, things could happen with him this summer," transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano wrote in his column for CaughtOffisde.



"I'm not aware of anything concrete at this stage with Man United or Arsenal; but he always had the dream to play in Premier League so the situation will be one to watch in the summer."



Kudus joined Ajax in the summer of 2020 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.