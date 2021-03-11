Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus is much better as a number 10 - Former Ajax player Leonne Stentler

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Former Ajax footballer now turned pundit, Leonne Suzanne Stentler insists Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is better when playing offensively.



Kudus started Sunday's match between Ajax and Groningen as a defensive midfielder playing as a number 6.



Despite excelling in the role, the former Netherlands international believes the 20-year-old adds more to the team as a number ten.



"I thought he was very searching," Stentler told Studio Voetbaal. "There were a few moments when you saw the typical Kudus moments again, in which he was very strong in the game, turned easily, and wanted the ball. But you also saw him really looking for how to do it defensively," she added.



"You would say that you miss a player there who knows defensively what he is doing. He is just much better at that 10, where he can just anticipate, use his speed and be busy with the ball," she concluded.



The former FC Nordsjaelland player recently returned from injury and seems to have reclaimed his position in the team.