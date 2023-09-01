Mohammed Kudus included in West Ham squad for Luton clash

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Ghanaian international Kudus Mohammed has been included in West Ham United’s squad for their match day four clash with newly-promoted side Luton Town on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Kenilworth Road.



Kudus joined the Hammers in a deal worth €44.5m from Ajax for a period of five years, where he is expected to play a huge part in Coach David Moyes's side.



The former Right to Dream product has been training with his new teammates ahead of the clash as he stakes claim to a place starting lineup.



Following his move to the London club, Kudus became the third Ghanaian to sign for West Ham United with John Paintsil and Andre Ayew all enjoying stints with the Hammers.



Kudus is expected to be named in Ghana’s 23-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier clash against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the BabaYara Sports Stadium.



