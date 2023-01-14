Mohammed Kudus in line to feature for Ajax against FC Twente after recovering from Flu

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has recovered from the flu that saw him miss the last two matches of Ajax.



Shortly after reporting to Ajax after the break for Christmas, the Black Stars asset was infected with flu that forced him to be sidelined for a while.



In the period where he was sidelined, Mohammed Kudus missed the Dutch Eredivisie match against Nijmegen.



Subsequently, the talented forward also missed the Dutch KNVB match against Den Bosch in midweek.



Thankfully, Mohammed Kudus is now doing well after fully recovering from the flu.



The youngster fully trained with his Ajax teammates on Friday and is now in contention to feature in the match against FC Twente.



That match is scheduled to be played at the Amsterdam Arena today and will kick off at 8pm.