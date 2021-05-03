Mohammed Kudus 'honoured' to win the double with Ajax in his first season

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has expressed delight after a fruitful first campaign with the Dutch giants, winning the league and cup double.



The 20-year-old played a crucial role en route to the club's 34th league triumph, despite missing part of the campaign due to injury.



Kudus joined the Eredivisie outfit in the summer transfer window from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and immediately made his way into Erik Ten Haag's starting team.



The skilful midfielder started his career with the club in explosive fashion, winning two King of the Match awards in the first month.



His instant impact made him a fans favourite but he was hit with an injury on his champions league debut, keeping him out for months.



However, he returned strongly to finish off the season in style, winning the KNVB Cup and the Dutch Eredivisie.



"A bright light at the end of this tight tunnel with two medals. Honoured to be an Ajacied & this XXXV history. More lights for sons of the light," a proud Kudus posted on Social Media.



The Nima-born star made 14 appearances, scoring twice and providing three assists in the Eredivisie.



He was also featured three times in the Europa League as Ajax exited at the quarter-final stage.