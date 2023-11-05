Mohammed Kudus honoured after bagging Man of the Year and Discovery of the Year awards

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus has reacted to the two huge awards won at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.



The unstoppable Black Stars poster boy has been named Man of the Year in Sports and Discovery of the Year.



In a post on social media to react to the two top awards, the West Ham United star said he is honoured.



He said the belief in him through the recognition for the awards will only make him work harder as he moves forward with his career.



“To the esteemed board of @EMYAfrica & the incredible voters. Thank you for the double honour of Discovery of the Year & Man of the Year in Sports. Your belief in me fuels my journey & lights our path forward. I am deeply humbled,” Mohammed Kudus said in a post on X, formerly known as X.



Mohammed Kudus, 23, is having a fantastic season at West Ham. He has so far scored 5 goals in all competitions for the Hammers, making him the club's second-highest top scorer for the ongoing campaign.



