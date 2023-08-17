Mohammed Kudus hits top trends on social media after 'sharp' reply to transfer rumors

Sports News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed is currently trending on Twitter after he descended heavily on The European Lad, a sports portal that promotes and tweets on Dutch giants Ajax.



Kudus replied to the tweet using the initials ‘BS’ which literally means ‘B***S**t’, and has seen most of his followers and football fans bashing the outlet for unprofessionalism. The backlash has forced the portal to delete the tweet.



According to the tweet by the European Lad, Kudus’ entourage is difficult to negotiate with, so far, no club has been able to accept their demands.



Per the tweet, there was a principal agreement between Ajax and Brighton until Kudus’ management came with more demands which made Brighton feel cheated on, the tweet reads.



Mohammed Kudus, 23, continues to be mooted as a target for a host of Premier League clubs.



The former Right to Dream product had been heavily linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea during the summer window before Brighton eventually agreed a deal with the Dutch giants. But a deal seemed to have stalled over personal terms, with West Ham United now entering the mix.



However, according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United has now opened talks to sign the Ajax playmaker in case Lucas Paqueta leaves for Manchester City.



Kudus was instrumental for Ajax in the 2022/23 season, despite missing out on the UEFA Champions League, ending the campaign with 11 goals in 30 games.



