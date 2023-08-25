Mohammed Kudus hints at departure from Ajax amid West Ham links

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is considering the possibility that he may have played his final match for Ajax amid strong links with West Ham United.



The talented midfielder made this revelation following a sensational hat-trick performance against Ludogorets. When asked if this marked his farewell to the Dutch club, Kudus replied, "Yes, I think so. But let's see what happens in the next days. The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next days."



Kudus went on to express his admiration for West Ham United, describing them as a "good club." This further fuels the anticipation of a potential transfer to the Premier League side.



The impending move to West Ham United seems to be on the verge of completion, with the club reportedly reaching an agreement with Ajax.



Personal terms for the 23-year-old have already been negotiated, with plans for him to sign a five-year contract that includes the option for an additional sixth year.



Previous reports had indicated that West Ham's initial bid for Kudus had been rebuffed by Ajax. Nonetheless, the imminent signing signifies a significant step forward in the transfer saga. While Kudus is presently under contract with the Dutch club until 2025, he declined a one-year extension offered in April, signalling his readiness for a new chapter in his career.



It's worth noting that Kudus had attracted interest from other prominent clubs, including Chelsea, earlier in this summer's transfer window. Additionally, Brighton & Hove Albion had reached a preliminary agreement to secure his services earlier this month.



Kudus has been in fine form, having already contributed four goals and one assist this season. This follows his impressive tally of 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the previous season, underlining his remarkable talent and potential impact at the highest level of football.