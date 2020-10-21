Soccer News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus has the potential to become World best, says man who discovered him

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

Joshua Awuah, popularly known as “Ayoba” who discovered Ajax star Mohammed Kudus says the youngster has the potential to be one of the best players in the world.



Mohammed Kudus became the most expensive Ghanaian teenager in history as Ajax signed the player for €9m following his incredible season with Nordsjaelland, where he scored 11 goals in 25 league games in the 2019/20 campaign.



Ayoba revealed that he discovered Kudus on the streets of Nima where he played street football at the Kawukudi Park.



“I discovered him in Nima, he was playing football by the roadside. I saw that he had a special technique. So I went to his family to ask if I could train him. At first, they didn’t understand the game so they were reluctant to release him to me. But Kudus had a passion for football so I use to pick him up from school and then train him.



“I then went to Tom Vernon of Right to Dream and told him Kudus was better than all their players. They didn’t believe it. So they asked me to bring him over, he played and scored two goals in the game and they admitted him”, he told Happy FM.



The 20-year old will make his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool in what is expected to be his biggest game in his career so far.



Ayoba is confident Kudus will be at his best against the English giants in today’s game.



“I believe this will be one of the best games in his career. He is ready and I know he can even play to the highest level and even win the World best”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.