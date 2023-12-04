Mohammed Kudus has settled in well - West Ham United coach David Moyes

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

West Ham head coach, David Moyes has eulogized Mohammed Kudus, saying he has settled into the team well.



The 23-year-old joined the Premier League club from Ajax during the summer transfer window for a five-year deal.



Since his move, Kudus has scored five goals in all competitions for the Hammers.



The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker was on the scoresheet as West Ham drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at the London Olympic Stadium on Sunday.



Speaking after the game, Moyes praised Kudus for his impact and for settling into the team well.



"I really did. Right from the start he caused Tyrick Mitchell, who is a good full-back, a lot of problems. He was probably our brightest spark and our brightest chance to get a goal. He scored a really good goal and it was a good move too, to get us the goal," Moyes told the club website.



"He’s settled in well, getting us goals, and in the main a lot of the forward boys – whether it be Tomáš Souček or Mo, or Lucas Paquetá or Jarrod Bowen – have been getting us goals so long may it continue," he added.



The former FC Nordsjaeland forward after 11 Premier League games has scored three goals with an assist to his credit.



Mohammed Kudus will hope to continue his fine form when West Ham travel to play Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in the Premier League.