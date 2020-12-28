Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus has made a big impression despite playing little – Dutch commentator

Dutch commentator, Jeroen Stekelenburg, seemed impressed with Mohammed Kudus’ performance at Ajax and is looking forward to the Ghana star's return to the field after the Christmas break.



"Mohammed Kudus has played very little at Ajax because of his injury, but he made a big impression. A special player. A hype arose, almost a myth, which he can hardly live up to. We will see now that he is almost fit," Stekelenburg said in his review of the Eredivise season thus far.



Kudus has been out of action since October 21 when he suffered a meniscal injury during Ajax’s 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League.



Prior to his injury, Kudus was in terrific form. He had adapted quickly and was dominating games in the Dutch top-flight.



In four appearances, Kudus had provided three assists and scored one goal.



The 19-year-old started training last week and could make his return on January 10, 2021, when Ajax play as guests of PSV.



Kudus, a Right to Dream Academy product, joined Ajax in the summer for 9 million euros from Danish side Nordsjaelland.



Ajax was motivated to sign Kudus after he emerged as one of the best players in Denmark in the 2019/20 campaign. He scored 12 goals and set up one in all competitions.

