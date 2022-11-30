Mohammed Kudus has been the best player at the tournament so far – KP Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hertha Berlin forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has picked Ghana star Mohammed Kudus as his best player at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the former Black Stars forward, he has been very impressed with the displays of the youngster at the tournament in Qatar.



"Kudus is the best player in the World Cup at the moment and he overly impresses with what he does. It's incredible what he can do with the ball," KP Boateng said on German television Sport1.



KP Boateng further indicated that he has no doubt Mohammed Kudus will soon earn a big transfer from Ajax to one of the giant clubs in Europe.



"It will only be a matter of time before he moves, after the Dutch experience, to a top club. Kudus is currently the World Cup best player,” Boateng stressed.



In the last 24 hours, the stocks of Mohammed Kudus have significantly gone up with reports emerging that he is a transfer target of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal.



Today, FC Barcelona have joined the race to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.