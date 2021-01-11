Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mohammed Kudus happy to be back in action after three-month injury layoff

Kudus says he is just happy to be back on the pitch

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed his joy following his return to action after a three-month injury layoff.



The 20-year-old recovered from a meniscus injury that had sidelined him since October after undergoing surgery.



The Ghanaian international replaced Quincy Promes in the 81st minute at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.



It was far from ideal comeback for the talented midfielder as the Amsterdam-based giants were held to a 2-2 home draw against PSV Eindhoven.





But after a frustrating time on the sidelines, Kudus was just happy to be back on the pitch.



