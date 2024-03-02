Mohammed Kudus grabs assist in West Ham's victory against Everton

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus showcased his talent as he grabbed a crucial assist in West Ham's impressive 3-1 triumph over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.



The game kicked off with both teams showing determination, but it was West Ham who drew first blood in the 45th minute when Everton's Beto stepped up to take a penalty, only to be denied by an outstanding save from Areola.



However, Everton struck back in the 56th minute when James Garner capitalized on West Ham's defensive lapse, delivering a pinpoint cross to Beto who headed it into the net, leveling the score.



West Ham continued to press forward, and in the 67th minute, James Ward-Prowse's corner found the towering figure of Kurt Zouma, who out-jumped his marker to head the ball into the top corner, restoring West Ham's lead.



As the clock ticked into stoppage time, West Ham sealed their victory with two late goals. In the 91st minute, Mohammed Kudus provided a perfectly lofted ball to find Tomas Soucek at the back post, who made no mistake in converting the chance.



Edson Alvarez put the final nail in the coffin in the 90+5th minute, slotting home a pass from Jarrod Bowen to secure West Ham's convincing 3-1 win.



