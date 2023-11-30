Mohammed Kudus' goal against Brentford nominated for Premier League goal of the month

Sports News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus' spectacular bicycle kick strike against Brentford has been nominated for goal of the month November in the Premier League.



The goal pulled West Ham level in the game but they went on to lose 3-2 at the GTech Community Stadium in Week 11.



Kudus' bicycle kick has been nominated together with seven other magnificent goals scored in the month.



Alejandro Garnacho's bicycle kick against Everton, Raheem Sterling's freekick against Newcastle, Pablo Sarabia's sublime finish against Tottenham Hotspur, Oleksandr Zinchenko's volley against Burnley, Simon Adingra's solo goal against Sheffield United, Michael Olise's stunning goal against Luton Town, and Cameron Archer's goal against Wolves are the other seven nominated goals.



The winner will be announced in early December as voting is set to be closed on Monday, December 4, 2023.



Mohammed Kudus is currently enjoying his new challenge at West Ham United, securing a place in the starting eleven.



He currently has six goals in 16 appearances for the Hammers since joining them in August 2023.





Your November GOTM nominees are here!



From acrobatic efforts to vicious volleys, who gets your vote for @premierleague x @Budweiser Goal of the Month❓ pic.twitter.com/2jks5yTukx — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) November 30, 2023

