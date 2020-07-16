Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Mohammed Kudus, five other Ghanaian players expected to change clubs

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Medicals done, five-year deal signed, Mohammed Kudus is now an Ajax player.



The youngster has exceeded expectations in Denmark with FC Nordsjaelland and the move to Holland represents another giant step in the journey to stardom.



Since joining the side in 2018, scoring 14 goals in 56 games and after being linked with a lot of clubs, Ajax appears to have presented the best offer to earn his signature.



It brings to an end month-long rumours about his future which saw him even linked to Liverpool.



But who are the other Ghanaian players, who as per the transfer rumours are likely to switch clubs?



Thomas Partey



The last two seasons have seen an incredible rise in Partey’s stock for Atletico Madrid.



The midfielder has become a key figure in Simeone and earned suitors from across the major European leagues with his consistent performances.



The 27-year-old has been linked heavily with English club, Arsenal, as he mauls over a new contract at Athletico



Partey, according to checks by www.ghanaweb.com, is open to joining the London side while an extension of his stay at Atletico is not out of the picture.



His release clause is $50m and Atletico are believed to be ready to negotiate.



Kwadwo Asamoah



Injuries have blighted Kwadwo Asamoah’s Inter Milan career and the midfielder cum full-back has now been given a permanent spot on their bench.



He has made just eight Serie A appearances this season and after recovering a long-term injury, is yet to feature in any game for Inter Milan.



Asamoah has fallen down the pecking order at Inter Milan and is expected to leave Inter after two years. Speculations in the Italian and Turkish media say Fenerbahce are interested in his services.



Salisu Mohammed



But for a last-minute change of heart, Salisu would have signed for French Ligue 1 side, Rennes.



His parent club, Real Valladolid agreed on a fee with the club but Salisu had other plans.



According to reports, a move to the English Premier League appeals to him and Southampton have been mentioned as the club closest to sealing his signature.



His performance in the La Liga has been awesome. His ratings keep rising and it won’t be a surprise if he moves to either the EPL or a top club in Spain.



Daniel Amartey



Leaving Leicester is non-negotiable for Amartey. He arrived from FC Copenhagen with huge expectations but has struggled to make an impact especially under Brendan Rogers.



Injuries have also not been fair to the Ghanaian centre back who has made only one appearance this season.



Yusif Chibsah, his agent told www.ghanaweb.com in an interview that he expects his client to move from Leicester who are chasing a spot in next season’s Champions League.



Baba Rahman



Another Ghanaian who has not been fortunate with injuries. Baba’s once promising career has been plagued with injuries.



His loan move to Spanish Real Mallorca which was expected to get him more game time was hit with injuries.



The deal has expired and Baba is set to return to his mother club, Chelsea.



Despite having a year more on his contract with the London-based club, Baba is expected to move as Frank Lampard is reported to be in the market for a new left-back.





