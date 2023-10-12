Mohammed Kudus finally reports to camp for Ghana vs Mexico friendly match

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has now reported to the Black Stars camp ahead of their friendly matches in the United States of America.



Kudus was initially absent when the Black Stars began their camp in the USA and missed the team's first training session.



However, he later joined his teammates in camp and was seen at the Black Stars' Day 2 training session in Charlotte.



The players conducted their second training session at the Charlotte FC facility as they prepare for their first game against Mexico, scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Bank of America Stadium.



Following the match against Mexico, the Black Stars will face the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.



Coach Chris Hughton intends to use these two friendly games to assess his team in preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.





