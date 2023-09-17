Mohammed Kudus features in West Ham's home defeat against Manchester City

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to feature in West Ham's 3-1 defeat to champions Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.



The Black Stars midfielder came on in the 67th minute to replace Michail Antonio.



James Ward-Prowse scored the opening goal for the Hammers by eluding the defender to head in a cross after Soucek seized on a wayward touch by Doku.



After the restart, Jeremy Doku scored his first goal for City to tie the score. After a strong run that caused the Hammers' defenders to retreat from a challenge, he curled a beautiful shot inside the far post.



Bernardo Silva scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-1. Erling Haaland added his name to the scoresheet in the 88th minute.



West Ham will take on Liverpool in their next Premier League game.