Mohammed Kudus features for West Ham in defeat to Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to feature for West Ham United on Sunday when the team clashed with Liverpool.



The Black Stars attacking midfielder was named in the matchday squad of his team but missed out on a starting role.



In the second half when West Ham United were trailing 2-1, manager David Moyes introduced Mohammed Kudus in the 74th minute to replace striker Michail Antonio.



In the remainder of the game dominated by Liverpool, the Hammers could not stage a comeback and lost 3-1 at the end of 90 minutes at Anfield.



Mohammed Salah in the game today scored from 12 yards in the 16th minute to give the hosts the lead.



Although a Jared Bowen strike in the 42nd minute would restore parity for West Ham United, second-half goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota sealed a 3-1 win for Liverpool at full-time.