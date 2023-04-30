Mohammed Kudus faces late fitness test to ascertain readiness to feature for Ajax in Cup final on Sunday

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus is being tested for fitness today to determine whether he can feature for Ajax in the KNVB Cup final against PSV on Sunday.



The Black Stars poster boy suffered an injury setback on April 5 while in action for Ajax in the 2-1 win against Feyenoord.



Since then, Mohammed Kudus has missed three important matches of his team with the side now unlikely to win the Dutch Eredivisie title.



According to Ajax manager John Heitinga, the youngster is close to making a return from injury.



In a build-up to the KNVB Cup final, Ajax manager John Heitinga said he cannot say for certain if Kudus will be 100% ready in time for the game.



Same for Devyne Rensch.



"They trained partly again today. We have to wait for their reaction and tomorrow [Saturday] we will make the decisions,” the young gaffer said.



Ajax supporters are hoping that Mohammed Kudus will be able to play tomorrow to increase the team’s chances of beating PSV to lift the KNVB Cup.