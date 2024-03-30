Mohammed Kudus expresses disappointment in Ghana's group stage exit at AFCON 2023

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

West Ham United starboy, Mohammed Kudus, has voiced his deep disappointment following Ghana's premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Despite being a newcomer to this prestigious continental event, Kudus left a remarkable mark, showcasing his prowess on the field.



Although he missed the initial match against Cape Verde, the 23-year-old sensation displayed his brilliance by netting a crucial brace in Ghana's exhilarating 2-2 draw against Egypt.



However, the team's fate took a downturn when they failed to secure a much-needed victory against Mozambique in their final Group B encounter, resulting in yet another frustrating 2-2 stalemate and eventual elimination.



Reflecting on the disappointing outcome, Kudus expressed his sentiments in an interview with The Guardian, highlighting the emotional toll of the team's early departure despite his individual contributions.



He emphasized the challenges of transitioning from injury recovery to competitive play, lamenting the lack of time to fully readjust and perform at his best.



"As human beings, we need some time to shake stuff off," Kudus told The Guardian.



"I was injured before Afcon and had to put all my effort into being there to help the team. It was my first AFCON, and it didn’t go as planned.



"When you go back straight into playing, nobody ever gives you time to change gear. It had an impact because it was a big disappointment," he added.



Despite the setback, Kudus was recognized for his stellar performances, being named Man of the Match against both Egypt and Mozambique.