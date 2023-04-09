Mohammed Kudus explains to Ajax academy player why he is quick with his turns

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mohammed Kudus is a role model for players in the Ajax academy following his outstanding performances in the 2022/23 Dutch Eredivisie.



The Ghana international has already netted 18 goals and provided five assists for the Dutch champions this season.



Despite his scoring form, his dribbling style and ability to turn in split seconds has been his strength.



In a question and answer session with one academy player, Kudus explained that his strong low center of gravity helps him maneuver his way in difficult situations.



"Naturally, I have a strong low centre of gravity on the ground so it's more easier for me to turn and really hold the ball with pressure and I think that is what helps me because my lower body is one of my strengths," he said.



"My legs and thighs, it helps me turn fast and create opportunities in a game."



Kudus suffered a knock during Ajax's KNVB Cup semi-final clash against Feyenoord and will be out for at least two weeks.



Watch video below:



