Mohammed Kudus explains technique behind his goal against Arsenal

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has explained the technique he used in scoring a stunning goal in West Ham's 3-1 against Arsenal in the EFL Cup.



Kudus delivered a standout performance that included scoring a crucial goal against Arsenal in the EFL Cup. The midfielder's remarkable goal showcased his exceptional ball control and striking prowess.



Kudus' moment of brilliance came when he netted West Ham's second goal in the match. With breath-taking finesse, he displayed a jaw-dropping touch that can only be described as magical. The confident Hammer unleashed a lethal strike into the far-right corner of the net.



Speaking after watching his goal, Kudus provided a glimpse into the technique he employed.



"Wow!!! What a finish. I think it was a beautiful ball from Nayuf so I just had to take the touch inside because there was no space outside and I saw the goalkeeper was on the other side.



"And when I come inside, it's always the far corner and boom, it was a goal," Kudus said.



The 23-year-old who has been nominated for the CAF African Player of the Year has so far scored 4 goals since joining West Ham in the summer transfer window.



Watch Kudus' reaction to his goal below





"Wow! What a finish!" ????@KudusMohammedGH watches his goal back for the first time ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Y0LmbNNn44 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 2, 2023

