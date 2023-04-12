Mohammed Kudus dreams of African Best Player award

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus remains positive that he would be named African Player of the Year one day.



The Ajax attacker has been on good form for both club and country.



Speaking on the 'Ask The Pro' on Ajax TV, the 22-year-old was asked if he sees himself being chosen as the winner of the award in his career.



He said, “I believe everything is possible in this world so definitely yeah I will be chosen one day.”



The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker is currently nursing a knee injury picked up in Ajax’s’ 2-1 win over rivals Feyenoord in the semifinals of the Dutch Cup.



Kudus has starred in the 2022-2023 season for the Dutch champions scoring 11 goals and adding two assists in 26 league games in the Eredivisie.



He featured in both games for Ghana against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers prior to picking up the injury in the tempestuous game against Feyenoord.



Kudus scored two goals and had an assist in three games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and was by far Ghana's best player at the tournament.



