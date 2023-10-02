Mohammed Kudus completes most dribbles in West Ham’s win over Sheffield United

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus completed the most dribbles in West Ham United’s win over Sheffield United on Saturday despite being on the pitch for only 18 minutes.



The former Ajax talisman started his fourth straight Premier League game from the bench as the Hammers won 2-0 against the Blades.



He was subbed on in the 72nd minute to replace Michael Antonio for the final 18 minutes of the game.



Despite the limited minutes, the Black Stars attacking midfielder showed how good he is with his feet, completing four dribbles in the game, the most in the entire game.



In the game, Jarrod Bowen scored the opening the scoring after only 24 minutes before Tomas Soucek added the second in the 37th minute to win the game for the Hammers.



Mohammed Kudus has made six appearances for West Ham so far, four substitute appearances in the Premier League and starts in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup.