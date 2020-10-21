Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mohammed Kudus compared to former Ajax star Frenkie de Jong

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has a striking quality resemblance with Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, according to former Manchester United defender Daley Blind.



Kudus, 20, has graced the Johan Cryuff Arena with breathtaking performances since he joined them in the summer from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.



And Daley Blind, who also plays for Ajax agrees with the widespread suggestion that the Ghanaian is very similar to the Barcelona star.



"He can play a man and make a gear. He is quite a bit like Frenkie in that respect," said Blind.



The left-footed Ghanaian can play either as a defensive or attacking midfielder.

